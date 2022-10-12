Bayo Akinfenwa Joins PROGRESS Wrestling, Will Accompany Anthony Ogogo

Globally recognised former professional footballer, Adebayo Akinfenwa, will accompany close friend and Olympic medal winner Anthony Ogogo to the ring for his highly anticipated match against Malik at PROGRESS Chapter 145 – Wrestling Witch Face – Trick or Treat at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on Sunday 23 October.

Akinfenwa’s charismatic personality has made him a cult hero in English football, and he achieved great things on the pitch, winning three promotions and scoring over 200 goals during a career which lasted more than 20 years. With a 17 stone frame, ‘Bayo’; was the strongest footballer on the FIFA video games and has amassed more than 2.5 million social media followers.

Described by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as a ‘legend of English football’, Akinfenwa helped train the Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, for his Intercontinental Championship match against former PROGRESS Wrestling World Champion Gunther, formally known as Walter, at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff last month.

The former Wycombe Wanderers striker will now swap the football field for the squared circle and provide backup for The Guv’nor as he comes face to face with The Hitta Malik in a knockout match, the first of its kind in PROGRESS Wrestling. In Malik’s corner will be Kosta Konstantino, who featured in Dwayne Johnson’s (The Rock) film, Fighting with My Family.

Ogogo and Malik’s rivalry has become personal over the past few weeks, and there will be fireworks when the four men come face to face in London on Sunday 23rd October – a show not to be missed!

Speaking ahead of his debut appearance at PROGRESS Wrestling, ‘Bayo’ said: “The Guv and I have always been good pals and I’ve always been fascinated by the world of professional wrestling – and in fact that training session with Sheamus really got me thinking.

“Anthony told me he needed a bit of back up for his up and coming PROGRESS fight and it sounded a bit like an ‘Avengers Assemble’ call.

“I’ll be in his corner down in Camden and Malik and Kosta had better behave – the Beast will be in the house.” Co-owners Martyn Best and Lee McAteer said: “To have someone like Bayo involved in PROGRESS Wrestling is absolutely fantastic. We are both Associate Directors at Tranmere Rovers Football Club and we saw Bayo terrorise some of our defences over the years and who knows what he will be capable of now he is at PROGRESS Wrestling.

“We have seen what he can produce on a football pitch and we are excited to see what he is going to be like in the world of PROGRESS. He will be providing huge support for Anthony Ogogo. He was in BEAST MODE as a player, and it is fair to say he will be in BEAST MODE at PROGRESS Wrestling.

“There will be fireworks on 23 rd October in Camden – we know what Anthony Ogogo is all about and in truth, he probably doesn’t need support, but with Bayo in his corner, that is something everybody will want to see.

“It is a really exciting time to be a part of PROGRESS Wrestling and we are excited to welcome him to the PROGRESS family.”

Don’t miss Akinfenwa make his first PROGRESS Wrestling appearance alongside AEW superstar Ogogo and tickets for the show at the Electric Ballroom on Sunday 23rd October can be purchased HERE.