BCC, The Elite To Reveal Final Teammates For Blood & Guts On Wednesday’s Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Monday evening, Tony Khan took to social media to announce the addition of a new segment for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program regarding the highly-anticipated return of the annual Blood & Guts match.

The AEW and ROH President confirmed via Twitter that the Blackpool Combat Club team of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Konosuke Takeshita will announce the mystery fifth member of their team for AEW Blood & Guts.

Additionally, The Elite team of Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page and The Young Bucks will reveal who will join them as the fifth and final member of their team for the AEW Blood & Guts showdown against bitter rivals, the Blackpool Combat Club.

AEW Blood & Guts 2023 goes down on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

