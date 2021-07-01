Bea Priestley Now Known As Blair Davenport In NXT UK

International wrestler Bea Priestley has officially joined WWE NXT UK. A teaser vignette aired last Thursday on NXT and revealed that a “Blair Davenport” was on her way to the brand. Today’s NXT UK show featured a new vignette that revealed Priestley as Blair Davenport.

The new promo for Davenport can be seen below. She said the following-

“I have wrestled all around the world. I have sacrificed everything to get to where I am today. I have given up friends, I have given up family, to master what I do. Did you really think that I wouldn’t end up a part of the greatest women’s division on Earth? Blair Davenport has arrived in NXT UK.”

Davenport briefly worked for AEW in 2019 but was cut in the summer of 2020 due to travel restrictions related to COVID. She’s also worked for NJPW, Stardom, & others.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.