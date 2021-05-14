Bea Priestley Possibly Signing With WWE

Bea Priestley is “almost surely” signing with WWE to work NXT UK, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was reported in April that Priestley was likely heading to WWE after having her farewell with Stardom, where she’d been a regular since 2017. Now it appears the talks have continued and she is being signed.

Priestley was released from AEW in August 2020 because COVID travel restrictions prevented her from traveling to America from her home in Japan. She reportedly turned down a WWE contract to sign with AEW in 2019.