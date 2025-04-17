Bear Bronson Addresses His Absence From AEW TV

As reported by PWMania.com, Bear Boulder was released from AEW in February after being arrested for battery by strangulation. His former tag team partner, Bear Bronson, has felt the impact of this situation, as he has not been seen on television since the incident.

In response to a fan on Twitter (X) who mentioned that Bronson’s aura has increased since he became a singles competitor, Bronson expressed his feelings openly. He stated, “I’m trying my best.

I feel forgotten and ignored, to be honest. It almost feels like I’m paying for someone else’s mistakes.

But regardless, I’m doing everything I can. My wife, family, fans, fellow wrestlers, and many others have supported me, lifting me up and pushing me toward success on my own.”