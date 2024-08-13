Becky Lynch Addresses Her Hiatus From WWE Now That She Is A Free Agent

Becky Lynch was defeated by Women’s Champion Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match on the May 27th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW. Lynch’s WWE contract expired on June 1st, and she was believed to be taking “a long period of time” off.

During an interview with the Games With Names podcast, Lynch commented about her absence from WWE now that she is a free agent.

“It’s great. It’s great. Everything is great. I have my wonderful little family. I have many options on the table. I get to, for the first time in a long time, get to take a breath to appreciate everything. When you’re on the road 52 weeks a year, non-stop, going from town to town to town, and in the last three years I added to the chaos by having a daughter, who I would bring everywhere with me. On top of that, I decided it would be good to write my biography. For the last year or two, it was pure chaos. Now, I’m taking a little bit more time. I’m taking a breath. Getting to look around the world. Getting to look at what I created and evaluate everything. It’s been wonderful.”

You can check out the interview below: