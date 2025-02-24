Becky Lynch Addresses Uncertain WWE Future Amid Hollywood Pursuits

Becky Lynch has opened up about her uncertain future in wrestling, admitting she doesn’t know how long she’ll continue competing. During a recent appearance on the Getting Over podcast, The Man spoke candidly about her love for wrestling but acknowledged that she has no clear answers about what the future holds.

“I don’t know the answers to these questions. I genuinely don’t. I’m being so vague, and I don’t mean to be in any way cagey, but I feel like I have a great mind for wrestling, a great love for it, and so it’s always going to be there in my heart, and in my head, it’s part of my family. It’s the reason I have my family so it’s so important to me. I just don’t know what that looks like in the future.”

Lynch remains under contract with WWE and has continued supporting the company by attending various WWE-related Netflix events. However, she has been on hiatus since May 2024, stepping away from WWE television to pursue Hollywood projects.

Despite her uncertainty, Lynch shared an optimistic perspective about her evolving career:

“I genuinely don’t have any answers for you because I don’t know. I think life continues to surprise me in wonderful ways recently. You can make all these plans, but sometimes things don’t go the way you intended but in the long run, something works out better than you expected. I feel like that’s been my whole run.”

While no official return date has been set, it is believed that Lynch will return to WWE sometime in 2025. Whether she will jump back into title contention or explore a different role within the industry remains to be seen.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what the next chapter holds for The Man as she navigates her career beyond the ring.