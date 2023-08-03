Becky Lynch Addresses Why She Doesn’t Use Twitter, Avoiding The ‘Dirt Sheets,’ More

WWE star Becky Lynch recently spoke with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lynch was asked if she pays attention to what is written about her in the press:

“You know, I try not to. I try not to keep stock of what anybody is saying about me. I try to avoid comments. I try to avoid dirt sheets because I think of myself as an artist. I do think of myself as an artist and I think when you are being bombarded by opinions, good or bad, it takes an effect on you and one way or the other, whether you’re mentally strong enough to say, ‘Well that doesn’t bother me’, somewhere it lives. It lives in your head, and especially when it’s the negative stuff, it will live in your head. But even the good stuff, you know, like what brought you to the dance doesn’t always keep you at the dance, you know? So you have to be able to adapt. You have to be able to trust your instincts and go with that. I find that in this world where we are constantly being bombarded by opinions, ‘You should be this, you should do that you’, it takes different thinking to be able to stand out and you have to be able to trust yourself because you’re the one that followed your gut to get to where you want to get. So if you’re listening to other people saying, ‘Well, I would have done this. I would have done that’, well, you didn’t and you haven’t lived the life that I’ve been and you haven’t spent the experience that I have spent in the ring and around the business. So I think there’s a way of respecting other people’s opinions, but trying not to get too invested and involved because one way or another, whatever anybody says to you, it lives and it lives in your brain and it’ll affect something that you do whether you like it or not.”

How she handles her Twitter account:

“I have a guy on the WWE Social Media Team. He has my Twitter information. I will say, say this and he will put that out. Then I’ll say, ‘What is the response?’ He’ll say, ‘Good’ or, ‘People aren’t really buying it’, so that way it’s my words, but I’m protected from it, if that makes sense. So I don’t have Twitter on my phone. I’m able to put stuff out into the world and then see whether things are positive or negative without getting sucked into individual opinions and things that may affect my performance.”

Her autobiography coming out in 2024:

“I think it forces you to look at the areas because we all think of ourselves as the hero of our own story. At some point you look at yourself, and you go, ‘Oh, no, I was the a**hole.’ So things like that where you have to be really honest with yourself, it’s quite humbling. But I did love the writing process, especially the early writing process where it was just a brain dump, just a pure let me get all of my thoughts, all of my ideas, all of my memories down on paper. Let me just write without the moral police being on my shoulder, without the public judgment on my shoulder, let me just write. Let me just write for me. I found that experience to be my favorite part. When it came to the editing process and going back and looking at everything, then I did a year-long writing course. I wrote it myself and then realized that I didn’t know anything about writing.”

