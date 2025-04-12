Becky Lynch Addresses WWE Status During Improv Show Appearance

Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made a rare public appearance on Friday night as the special guest monologist at the Ultimate Improv Show. During her performance, Lynch acknowledged the current WrestleMania season and briefly addressed her status with WWE.

Lynch has been on hiatus from WWE television since May 2024, stepping away to pursue various Hollywood opportunities. Though still under contract with the company, she has yet to return to in-ring action and is expected to come back at some point in 2025.

While speaking to the live audience, Lynch stated:

“It’s WrestleMania season, isn’t it? I’m not wrestling anymore… maybe one day, but not right now. But my husband is.”

The comment received a mix of laughs and cheers, referencing her husband Seth Rollins, who remains an active competitor and is slated to compete in a major match at WrestleMania 41.

Although Lynch didn’t give a definitive update on her return timeline, her remarks suggest she’s content focusing on projects outside the ring—for now. Fans will be watching closely for any signs of a potential comeback in the months ahead.