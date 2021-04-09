Becky Lynch And Bayley Possibly Doing A WrestleMania Segment Together

The Wrestling Observer reports that Becky Lynch may return to WWE at WrestleMania 37. The idea discussed would have WWE put Bayley in a talk show segment. Lynch would then return to interrupt the segment, driving a large truck. The Observer reported-

“If they add a Bayley talk segment to Mania, that would likely be Lynch’s return as the idea of her driving a big truck in at one of the two Mania shows during a Bayley talk show segment is something we were told was being planned at one point. That also explains Bayley seemingly not booked for the show after a year when she was women’s MVP.”

You may remember how Lynch arrived to RAW at the WWE Performance Center in her own custom semi-trailer truck, minus the trailer, back in March 2020. The original plan then was for the truck to be used in Lynch’s WrestleMania 36 entrance, and at WrestleMania 36 Axxess, but the plan was nixed due to plans changing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s no word on if that same truck could be used this weekend at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

WWE President Nick Khan revealed that both Lynch and Ronda Rousey will be returning to WWE in the near future. Lynch has been out of action since right after working WrestleMania 36. She gave birth to her first child in December.