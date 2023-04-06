Becky Lynch And Bianca Belair “Almost Didn’t Have A Match” At SummerSlam 2022

WWE star Becky Lynch commented on WWE stars struggling to gets spots at major events when celebrities are brought in, during an appearance on the Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith.

She said, “Last year, at Summerslam, had to fight a little bit to get a women’s title match on the show. When Logan Paul has a match and Pat McAfee has a match, and Seth Rollins doesn’t have a match, he’s been working all year. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair almost didn’t have a match, that’s a bit of a problem. Personally, and from a work ethic standpoint, you put all of this effort into this, all year round, and when the big shows come, the big stadiums come, and there are 80,000 people, you want to receive your flowers for the hard work you put in all year round so that we can do this so that we’re on TV for 52 weeks a year and just killing the game. You don’t want somebody to take your spot, not somebody who doesn’t do this all the time.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)