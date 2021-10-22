Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair Announced For Women’s Championship Title Exchange Tonight, KOTR Coronation To Take Place

WWE has announced a Women’s Championship Title Exchange and Xavier Woods’ King of the Ring Coronation for tonight’s SmackDown. The following was issued today-

WWE Women’s Championship Title Exchange tonight

SmackDown could very well have a new Women’s Champion on its season premiere, and so will Raw!As Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch prepare to swap rosters, it appears a WWE Women’s Championship Title Exchange will take place tonight on SmackDown to ensure a smooth transition.Will Flair become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion and Big-Time Becks become Raw’s new Women’s Champion?Find out when it all goes down tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

Xavier Woods ready for his official King of the Ring Coronation tonight

Hear ye, hear ye! The time has finally come for Xavier Woods to be crowned King of the Ring.Join Kofi Kingston for the official coronation as his New Day teammate officially becomes King Xavier just one night removed from winning the tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.The festivities happen live tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!