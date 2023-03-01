Becky Lynch and Lita Make History On WWE RAW

In the main event of Monday’s WWE RAW, Lita and Becky Lynch took on Damage CTRL for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

To win the titles, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and top WWE star Becky Lynch defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Trish Stratus made her comeback in the match when she attacked Bayley at ringside for attempting to join the fight. Stratus vs. Bayley or a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood could result from this.

With their title win, Lita and Lynch made history on this show. After being inducted into the Hall of Fame, the former WWE Women’s Champion joins Roddy Piper as a wrestler who won a WWE Tag Team Championship. Piper accomplished this with Ric Flair in 2006.

As the only wrestler to currently hold a WWE Tag Team Title with a partner who has already been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Becky Lynch made history alongside Ric Flair.

Lita is the ninth WWE Hall of Famer to hold a championship in the company following their induction. She joins the likes of Goldberg, Madusa, Bret Hart, Pat Patterson, and others to achieve this.