Becky Lynch Announcement On Raw Tonight

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is reportedly set to make a huge announcement during tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network. It was reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet that Lynch will have big news on her career during tonight’s RAW. The segment has already been filmed at the closed-set Performance Center during today’s RAW tapings.

There’s no word yet on what Lynch will have to say tonight, but WWE previously announced that she would be on RAW to confront Money In the Bank winner Asuka. Lynch has not wrestled since her win over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 last month.