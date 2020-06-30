Becky Lynch Appearing On “Game On” This Week

WWE has officially announced Becky Lynch’s appearance on CBS show Game On! this Wednesday. She will join Rob Gronkowski to go up against tennis player Venus Williams. Here is the announcement-

See Becky Lynch on “Game On!” on CBS Wednesday

If you ever wanted to see The Man team up with Gronk, now’s your chance.

The WWE Universe can catch Becky Lynch and Rob Gronkowski on “Game On!” on CBS Wednesday night. Lynch joins Team Gronk to take on Team Venus lead by tennis great Venus Williams.

The show, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, features two teams competing in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.

Check your local listings to tune in!