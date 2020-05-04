Becky Lynch Appearing On Next Week’s Raw

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to return on next Monday’s WWE RAW. WWE announced during tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW that The Man will appear on next week’s show to confront the winner of the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, which will take place on Sunday.

It’s interesting to note that the promo for Becky’s appearance included the SmackDown competitors for Money In the Bank. The current line-up for the women’s MITB match is Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Asuka, Carmella, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans. Next Monday’s RAW will take place at the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, with fallout from the pay-per-view. Lynch has not wrestled since retaining over Baszler during Night One of WrestleMania 36 in early April. She made a few appearances on RAW after WrestleMania, but she also missed a few weeks of TV leading up to Money In the Bank. Lynch’s last in-ring promo teased an appearance for MITB, but it looks like that will not be happening.