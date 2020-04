RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to appear during the season 5 premiere of “Billions” on Showtime.

The Man and “Billions” co-creator & executive producer Brian Koppelman appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning to make the announcement. The appearance was filmed after Koppelman wore a Lynch t-shirt during a panel in April 2019. During that panel he issued an invitation for Lynch to appear on a future episode.

The “Billions” season 5 premiere will air on Sunday, May 3 at 9pm ET on Showtime.