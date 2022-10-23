Becky Lynch Believes WWE NXT Women Are the “Future”

Former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently participated in a panel discussion at NYC Advertising Week, where she offered her thoughts on the current path of women’s wrestling.

“I look at NXT and–this is no discourse towards the men–but the women, I go ‘oh, yep. That’s the future.’ That’s where the engaging characters are. There’s incredible athleticism, that’s athleticism that never in a million years I would be capable of. I think you can see the interest in what the women are doing down there and so I think it’s the future.

“And I look at our women’s roster now and I go between me, you’ve got Bianca Belair. You’ve got Rhea Ripley, who’s just incredible and she’s so young. And you’ve got Liv Morgan and you have all these incredible women just getting started. It’s awesome. I’m very excited about it.”

Due to the dislocation of her shoulder, Lynch is currently out of action. She sustained the injury while competing against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, in a match where she once again was unsuccessful in regaining the title. Lynch was rumored to be returning by the end of September after she stated she hoped to be back in a few months. There is currently no information available regarding when she will return to in-ring action.

You can watch the complete panel below:



