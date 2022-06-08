Becky Lynch Blacks Out Her Social Media Accounts

Becky Lynch had a tough few days in WWE storylines, working a triple threat match at WWE Hell in a Cell where she nearly won the Raw Women’s Championship after hitting Asuka with the Manhandle Slam, only to be pulled out of the ring by Bianca Belair, who pinned Asuka to retain her title.

Lynch later took to Twitter to rant about the finish, claiming she was robbed. On Monday’s episode of Raw, she wrestled Dana Brooke.

WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa, Reggie, Tamina, and others ended up ringside for their first match. Tozawa entered the ring and was pinned by Brooke, who became the new 24/7 champion. After their first match ended in a no contest, Lynch demanded another. This time, Lynch was pinned by Brooke after Asuka ran out to ringside and grabbed Lynch’s foot from the outside, giving Brooke the victory.

Lynch has since blacked out her Twitter and Instagram profile and header photos. Her bio was also changed to “unknown.”

This seems to be storyline-based, as Lynch’s current storyline is that she has reached rock bottom after losing the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 in April to Belair.

With Lynch out of the title picture, WWE held a fatal 4-way match on the same episode of Raw, which was won by Rhea Ripley, who earned the opportunity to challenge Belair at Money in the Bank next month as the #1 contender.

