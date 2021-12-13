Becky Lynch Blames Young Fan For Her Loss To Sasha Banks In A Four-Way Match

As previously noted, there was a four-way dark match main event between Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair after the December 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown ended. Sasha ended up pinning Becky to win the match.

A video went viral of Becky blaming a young fan at ringside for her loss. Becky said the following on Twitter in regards to the video:

“I’m petitioning to have her banned from all future events.”

“Now that I see her dressed as Ronda [Rousey], SHES DEFINITELY BANNED!”

