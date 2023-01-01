Becky Lynch Calls 2022 Her Favorite Year In Her WWE Career

Becky Lynch enjoyed 2022.

“The Man” celebrated 20-years in the pro wrestling business in 2022 and in a new post released via her official Twitter feed on Sunday, the WWE women’s wrestling star called it her favorite year in her career.

“Happy New Year,” her tweet began. “2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling – it was also my favorite year of my career.”

Lynch concluded, “Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of Becky Lynch’s official Twitter feed.