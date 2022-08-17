Becky Lynch Comments on Her Recovery From a Separated Shoulder Injury

Becky Lynch, as previously stated, was said to have sustained a separated shoulder injury during the 2022 WWE SummerSlam. Becky discussed her recovery with former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz and The Rock on Instagram Live.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a bunch more mobility in it. Because when it happened, it was so painful that I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m gonna be out for a long, long time.’ But now it’s healing up real quick, I’m feeling strong, I’m feeling good. So I’m hoping it won’t be much time at all.”

Becky also commented on Gewirtz’s book and noted that she is working on a book as well:

“I’m still writing mine, and I’m really happy that when mine comes out, at least it won’t be in direct competition with yours because it’s so well-written and hilarious.”

“Hopefully in the next couple of months. Now that I got a bad wing, I got a little bit more time to dedicate to it.”

