Becky Lynch Comments on Her WWE Return During SmackDown, Hypes WarGames

Becky Lynch is back in WWE and on her way to WarGames.

Lynch, as previously stated, returned from a separated shoulder injury on Friday night’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX as the fifth member of Team Belair for the Women’s WarGames match later tonight. Team Belair fought Team Damage CTRL, which resulted in Lynch sending Bayley back after an Exploder suplex. Rhea Ripley hinted at a confrontation with Lynch, but she later backtracked.

Lynch, who has been missing since August 1, took to Twitter following her performance and declared herself the most magnetic.

“The most magnetic Superstar in @WWE. #SmackDown,” she wrote alongside a SmackDown backstage photo.

Lynch was later asked on SmackDown by Kayla Braxton how it feels to have her first match back be as brutal as WarGames. Lynch stated that her shoulder is still bandaged, but she’s had four months to sit at home and plan how to destroy Damage CTRL, dismantle them limb by limb, and make them question their very existence in her industry, and there’s no better time than Survivor Series. Lynch then stated that everyone is tough until The Man arrives in town, and everyone wants to go to war until The Man arrives.

Team Belair (Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim) will face Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Ripley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) in tonight’s WarGames match. Team Damage CTRL will have an advantage in terms of numbers.

Lynch’s return and backstage interview are shown below, along with her full tweet: