Becky Lynch Comments On NXT Superstar Possibly Being In The Elimination Chamber

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appears to be a fan of WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo and her unique style of offense.

Last night’s NXT 2.0 saw Choo suffer her first loss with this gimmick as she was defeated by Tiffany Stratton. The storyline saw Stratton hire Amari Miller to defeat Choo last week, with the promise of a shopping spree on her father’s credit card. Choo ended up defeating Miller, taking the credit card and going on a shopping spree with Miller this week anyway. Stratton then defeated Choo last night to get the credit card back.

Lynch tweeted during NXT and said she wants to see the sleepy Superstar get the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

“I want @therealestwendy to be the 6th person in the Elimination Chamber,” Lynch wrote.

Choo responded to the tweet and wrote, “Don’t sleep on me…[sleeping face emoji x 2]”

As we’ve noted, the Women’s Elimination Chamber will feature Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley and one mystery participant to be announced. The winner will go on to challenge Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 38.

WWE has teased that Choo will team with Dakota Kai in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but that is not official as of this writing.