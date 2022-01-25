Becky Lynch Comments On Ronda Rousey Possibly Returning To WWE

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has responded to reports on Ronda Rousey possibly returning to WWE.

As we’ve noted, Rousey is rumored to return to WWE in the near future, possibly at the Royal Rumble. Lynch took to Twitter and responded to a tweet on Rousey possibly returning to the ring soon, and taunted Rousey with the RAW Women’s Title.

“Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her and she’s doing great [kiss face emoji],” Lynch wrote with a photo of her holding the title up.

It was reported a while back that WWE wanted to do a singles match between Lynch and Rousey, but there’s no word on if that is still something we might see when Rousey makes her return.

Here is the full tweet from Lynch-