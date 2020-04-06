Becky Lynch Comments On Watching Her Wrestlemania 36 Match

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss her win over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 Night One on Saturday night.

Lynch talked about how tough Baszler was, and how hard-hitting their match was.

“Shayna has a whole different skillset,” Lynch said. “She’s unlike anybody else on the main roster, and certainly on Raw, so I had to adapt and adjust my own style to hang with her and take that beating from her–and give a beating back to her. I loved that it was so hard-hitting. You could see it, you could hear it, we both beat the crap out of each other. But at the end of the day it wasn’t about who was tougher, it came down to who was craftier.”

Lynch revealed that she did watch her match as it aired on Saturday night because it was pre-taped last week.

“That gave a different perspective,” she said. “It was cool to be a performer and a fan at the same time. That was a reminder that we’re all in this together. And I think people needed this. I was so proud watching last night. I thought there were some great matches, and to cap it off with the ‘Boneyard’ match, it was amazing. That was wrestling reimagined. It’s not what we’re used to, but it was fantastic. In this time, we need to get more creative.”

As noted on Saturday night, Baszler and Lynch both indicated that their feud will continue. Lynch was asked what’s next for her after the successful title defense at WrestleMania 36.

“Anything can happen from here,” Lynch said. “It’s a blank slate, a fresh season. It always is after WrestleMania. Who’s going to come challenge me? Or are we going to see a different side of Shayna? Will she up her game and realize she underestimated me? What’s going to happen from here, I don’t know.”