Becky Lynch Confident Ahead Of MITB Qualifier, Natalya Sends Message To Zoey Stark

– Natalya is featured in a WWE.com exclusive pre-show interview ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Check out Nattie delivering a message to Zoey Stark ahead of their Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying match on tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network show via the video embedded below.

– Also confident ahead of tonight’s Raw is Becky Lynch, who also competes in a Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying bout. “The Man” shared this one on her Twitter page ahead of her MITB qualifier against Sonya Deville. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.