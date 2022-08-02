Becky Lynch Confirms Injury, Expected to Be Out for Several Months, Possible Surgery

Becky Lynch opened Monday night’s broadcast of WWE RAW, and it was clear from the way her arm was bandaged up that she had been hurt at SummerSlam.

Lynch said that she has a better understanding of who she is and that it is not about fancy clothes or anything else she has been doing for the past year. She confirmed having a separated shoulder. Lynch stated that she is beginning a new comeback story and that she is not defined by any man or title. Belair came out to the ring and told Lynch that he is THE MAN, and Lynch told her to hold it down and that she would see her soon.

Lynch left the ring to allow Belair to continue speaking, and then they cut backstage to reveal Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai attacking Lynch with a steel chair.

The next steps for Lynch are still unknown, however it is said to have had some impact on creativity. A timeframe for her return is also unknown, and Fightful was informed that there was a 50/50 chance she may require surgery to fix it.

WWE confirmed Lynch will be out for several months:

After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight on #WWERaw. As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months. pic.twitter.com/eaWeubYqso — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022

