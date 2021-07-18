Becky Lynch Confirms She Is At Tonight’s WWE PPV

Becky Lynch has confirmed that she is at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

It was reported earlier in the week that Lynch was scheduled to be backstage for the show, which led to speculation that she may be returning. Lynch took to Instagram this afternoon and teased fans ahead of the first WWE pay-per-view on the road since the return to touring. She wrote:

“Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #mitb”