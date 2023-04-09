Becky Lynch Criticizes Celebrity Matches At WrestleMania

Becky Lynch spoke with Stephen A. Smith ahead of WrestleMania 39 last weekend. Among the topics discussed were celebrity appearances and matches at major events like WrestleMania, of which the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is clearly not a fan.

Lynch expressed her displeasure with the use of celebrity appearances to draw large crowds to industry events. While acknowledging the appealing qualities of big names, Lynch revealed that established talent can sometimes feel overshadowed and undervalued as a result.

She stated, “That can be a bit of a problem. Personally, and from a work ethic standpoint, that you put all of this effort into this all year round, and when the big shows come, when the big stadiums come, and there’s 80,000 people, you want to receive your flowers for that hard work you’ve been putting in all year round so that we can do this.”

Lynch went on to say that the industry needs weekly talent to survive because these are the people who wrestle three to four times a week and are completely dedicated to their craft. Despite the hype surrounding guest stars such as Pat McAfee and Logan Paul, who may only have one or two matches per year, the wrestling industry requires consistent hard work and dedication.

She stated, “We need those people that are wrestling three, four times a week that can carry this, that are thinking about this constantly, that it is their sole focus. We need that, because yes, the Pat McAfees of the world or the Logan Pauls can have three matches a year or one match and we can put a spotlight on them and give them their kudos and their flowers and say, ‘Well done.’ But this business is hard. This business is so hard and it’s tough, and it’s skill and it’s craft, and without those people that know how to do this in the way that we do it, then it will die.”

Becky Lynch and Lita will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Monday’s RAW against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

You can watch Lynch’s appearance below: