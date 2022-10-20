Becky Lynch Discusses Why She Prefers Being a Heel to Being a Babyface

Becky Lynch made a visit at NYC Advertising Week, where she discussed why she enjoys playing the role of a heel rather than a babyface.

Lynch said, “I think human nature is we just generally don’t want to like people and certainly now, certainly that’s Twitter nature. So you have so much freedom that you can do anything, you can have fun. If people don’t like you, ‘well, I’m doing my job well. If people like you, well, you’re so entertaining, how can people not like you?’ It’s a lot easier, it’s a lot more fun in that aspect. Being a babyface, I tend to naturally fall into. I think, honestly, I’m not the greatest athlete in the world and I think my story of perseverance has registered with a lot of people. Fans can get behind that underdog who constantly has to overcome.”

“But then when it comes to business and wrestling as a whole, especially women’s wrestling, I feel like I can be of help by being a heel, right? Because when you’re a babyface, it’s all about you. It’s about how good you look. It’s how do we make the audience like you the most? And when you’re a heel, it’s all about how do you make the babyface look? How can you get people invested and want to see this guy win? I feel like I’ve gotten enough equity with the audience that I’m able to help a babyface. And then as a whole, that just helps women’s wrestling. When people get more equity and get more exposure and I think that drives the business forward.”

You can watch Lynch’s appearance below:



