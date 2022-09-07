Becky Lynch Explains Why Triple H Made Her a Babyface Again

Becky Lynch was a top star as a babyface, but after she made her return to WWE in 2021 at SummerSlam and quickly defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, she turned heel.

After Triple H took over as head of WWE creative, he wasted no time in turning her back into a babyface before an injury forced her out of action for an extended period of time.

During her appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Lynch was asked if she was surprised by the fact that she had been turned back into a babyface. She wasn’t because she knew fans preferred her as a babyface to a heel.

“No, because I had talked to Hunter a little bit before and he was like, ‘How do you feel about being a heel?’ and I was like, ‘Honestly, it’s fun I like it. I feel like I’m maybe more naturally inclined to be a babyface. I think people like me better as a babyface.”

“So, he was like, ‘I feel like we are swimming upstream keeping you as a heel.’ Yeah, I agree and so then the creative was laid out and I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds awesome.'”

After that, Lynch talked about Triple H replacing Vince McMahon as head of creative in WWE. She praised him for having a brilliant intellect as well as a successful history with NXT.

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(H/T to F4Wonline.com for the transcription)