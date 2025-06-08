Becky Lynch Fires Back At Critics, Claims She Changed The Game

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch appeared at the Money in the Bank post-show media scrum to discuss various topics, including whether winning the Intercontinental Title was her goal upon her return.

Lynch said, “When I came back, I wanted to crush Liv for putting me out, but then when Lyra made a loser out of me, that is when I wanted to win the title. And I wanted to make sure that Everybody was reminded who the greatest of all time is, and it is me. And slap the disrespect out of her mouth.”

On the lack of respect from Lyra and no more chances for the division:

“Tonight I got more disrespect. More disrespect. She would not have a job if it was not for me. She would not have her fiancé if it was not for me. Every piece of food she buys is because of me. And then tonight I see more disrespect. But now I do have the title. And all those opportunities that I was taking from everybody, they don’t even know. They don’t even know. Nobody is going to get any more chances unless I say so.”

On her time away from WWE:

“I’m amazing. Amazing. Amazing. I got to do whatever I wanted. I got to be free from the judgments of all of the WWE Universe that are always throwing their opinions, always telling me that I’m this and that. I’m wonderful, and I remembered, oh my goodness, I’m wonderful. I’m the greatest to ever do it, and I can look back at my career and say, wow, I did this, I changed the game. The whole industry is better because of me.”

On the negativity she received from the WWE Universe:

“And I forgot. Sometimes I would forget all of that because of all the negativity that was always coming my way. Instead, I got to enjoy my family life, my amazing family, life, my perfect child, my very hot, handsome husband. And I got to film TV shows, film movies because I’m a star, and I did not have to deal with all the noise in the WWE Universe. It was, ‘Meh, meh, meh! Meh, meh, meh, meh, meh!’ Always at me.”

On the return of WWE Evolution:

“Evolution 2, great, yeah, wonderful. I’m going to be the champion.”

