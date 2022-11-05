Becky Lynch Footage from “Young Rock” Season Premiere, The Rock and Brian Gewirtz React

Becky Lynch made her acting debut as Cyndi Lauper in NBC’s “Young Rock” comedy series’ season premiere on Friday.

Lynch was billed as Rebecca Quinn, her real name. She debuted in a scene centered on her WrestleMania I party, which was attended by WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, among others.

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who inspired the show, tweeted a clip of Lynch’s appearance, which can be seen below. Later, Rock responded to a fan tweet about Lynch’s New York accent in her portrayal of Lauper. He mentioned meeting the rock star at the WrestleMania I party and thanked Lynch for transporting him back in time.

“I first met the icon, Cyndi Lauper at a WrestleMania party when I was 12yrs old. She was so kind and made me feel like a million bucks. Huge thank you and props to my good friend @BeckyLynchWWE for taking me back to this unforgettable moment on tonight’s show. #YoungRock,” Rock wrote.

Lynch replied to The Rock, saying she is grateful for the opportunity.

“Very grateful to be part of telling this amazing story and to play an icon that helped change the game forever [fist emoji],” she wrote.

Later, Rock tweeted about how proud he is of Lynch’s performance.

“Ladies & gents, Rebecca Quinn as Cyndi Lauper. Very proud of her performance on tonight’s show. And very cool to see all your amazing reactions [fire emoji] [folded hands emoji] @SevenBucksProd @BeckyLynchWWE @NBC #YoungRock,” he wrote.

One fan remarked on how wonderful it was that Lynch was still auditioning for the role of Lauper. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who works as an Executive Producer for Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions on “Young Rock,” responded to and commented on Lynch’s audition.

“Great point @StephanieHypes – @BeckyLynchWWE auditioned knowing the degree of difficulty going from thick Dublin accent to thick New York accent while playing a real life icon and also dealing with a separated freaking shoulder would be tremendous. Still nailed it. #YoungRock,” Gewirtz wrote.

Lynch responded to Gewirtz, thanking her dialect coach, Courtney Young, in particular.

“Special shout out to @courtney_ly for working with me tirelessly to scrape away the brogue and bring Cyndis very distinct voice to life!,” she wrote.

Lynch has been out of action with a separated shoulder since late July, and there is no word on when she will return to the WWE ring.

The aforementioned posts, as well as Lynch’s exchange with New Yorker and fellow WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, can be found below:

