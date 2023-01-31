Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced.

Last week on RAW 30, Bayley attacked Lynch after their steel cage match was nixed due to time constraints. Bayley won the 30-woman Royal Rumble match over Lynch.

Lynch hinted on Twitter that Bayley was trying to get closer to her husband. “I guess it’s not just my spot she’s after,” she wrote in the caption of a post featuring a photo of Bayley and Rollins.

Rollins tweeted a picture of Homer Simpson slowly hiding in the bushes. This is simply part of the storyline.

Their cage match will air on RAW the next week.