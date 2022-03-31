Becky Lynch: ‘I Think I’m Doing The Best Work Of My Career’

Becky Lynch did an interview with Midnight Meets with Colin Murray to promote WrestleMania 38 where she will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Title against Bianca Belair on the first night.

During it, she stated she’s the most fun that she has ever had.

“I don’t know where I lay [babyface or heel], it’s certainly wouldn’t say an antihero, especially with the ridiculousness of this character sometimes. But I do love it. I’m probably having more fun and, I think, doing the best work of my career. Even if it’s just from a personal standpoint, if nobody else feels like that, so at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. It’s not all that matters, but I am enjoying it and I feel like I’m doing good work and helping create a division. That is spectacular. I’m so proud of what we’re doing. Well, I think we have fantastic women and I think we’ve elevated them and are going to continue to do so and I think the possibilities are endless when you have a group like that.”