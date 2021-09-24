Becky Lynch: “I’m Better Than Ever”

Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and touted how she’s found success since making her surprise return from maternity leave at WWE SummerSlam in late August. Lynch also pointed to how she headlined most of the live events on the WWE UK tour that just wrapped, ending the statement with the hashtag for her new Big Time Becks nickname.

She wrote-

“Had a baby. Came back. Won the title. Shocked the world. Came back to the UK. Sold out arenas . The main event . Stole the show. Better than ever. #BTB”

Lynch retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship over Bianca Belair in the main event of most live events on the WWE UK tour that just ended. She will now defend against Belair at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV.