Becky Lynch In Women’s Magazine, Reported Interest From Non-WWE Entertainment Companies

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will reportedly be featured in a major national women’s magazine soon. There’s no word yet on full details, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the feature is being prepared now. Furthermore, it was noted that there are other people in the entertainment world that are interested in Lynch because of her ability to connect with crowds.

Lynch hasn’t wrestled since retaining over Shayna Baszler during Night One of WrestleMania 36 last month. She did appear on RAW a few weeks back to send a warning for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view as Asuka, Nia Jax and Baszler will compete in the six-woman MITB Ladder Match to try and earn a future title shot from Lynch. There’s no word yet on if she will appear on Monday’s taped RAW, or if she will be at the May 11 tapings.

On a related note, Becky tweeted the following to hype the season 5 premiere of Showtime’s “Billions” series. She is not shown in the trailer, but she’s billing herself as Becky Billions. The premiere airs at 9pm ET this Sunday on Showtime.