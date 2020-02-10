Becky Lynch Interview: Possibly Facing Shayna Baszler, Wanting To Change The Game, & More

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with TV Insider and said she should be making more money than anyone in WWE, including WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

The piece pointed to Lynch being in a high-profile position in WWE, which has brought added pressure. The spot also make sit easy for detractors and critics to target her, but Lynch welcomes all of that, including recent comments Corey Graves made about fans possibly getting tired of The Man.

“I love that we are giving energy to that when I went out there at Royal Rumble and the crowd went mad,” Lynch said. “I had the best match of the night and the crowd went mad … No matter whether I’ve been given two minutes or 10 minutes, I evoke interest. I get people invested.

“No matter who my opponent is or what my story is, I have been on top longer than maybe anybody else in the last decade — maybe beyond that. To have somebody who sits on the sidelines talk about me like that, that’s fine. I’m like the stock market, sometimes I’m up and sometimes I’m down, but I am always money,” Lynch added.

It was noted that Lynch’s WWE contract talks and a new deal couldn’t have come at a better time, and will likely bring an increase that moves her up the ladder of earners in WWE.

“I should be making more in that whole company, everybody — Vince McMahon included,” she said. “I want to change the game. I want to prove that it doesn’t matter your gender, your race, your background, if you are doing the job and keeping people invested, if you are keeping people interested, then you deserve to be paid at a level higher than anybody else.

“Or as high as anybody else. As high as the best of them. I look around the arenas and the majority of the people are in my shirts. The majority of people hold signs for me, so pay me as such and that will be the way it will be.”

Regarding the rumored WrestleMania 36 match with WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler, Lynch said she’d be down for it.

“If she wants to come back, that’s fine. But as far as I know she has been hiding in NXT,” Lynch said. “I don’t make my whereabouts hidden. Everyone knows where I am at all times. I’m at Raw every single Monday.

“I’m at every single live event like a real champ, so if she wants to come find me, she certainly can…Whoever wants to come make some money, they know I’m the big match. Whoever wants to be better than they were before, come find me.”