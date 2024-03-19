Becky Lynch Makes History On Monday’s WWE RAW

Throughout the past few years, Becky Lynch has been one of WWE’s biggest stars and has made history multiple times. She entered her name into the history book yet again.

Lynch’s stock skyrocketed since 2018, when she began feuding with Ronda Rousey, thanks to The Man moniker, which led to her headlining WrestleMania 35 the following year alongside Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match, marking the first time a woman headlined WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Since then, Lynch has remained one of WWE’s biggest female stars, as well as one of the company’s biggest stars. Following her victory at the Elimination Chamber PLE, Lynch will face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 40 next month.

Lynch has also been feuding with Nia Jax for the past few months, culminating in a blow-off match on Monday’s RAW in which they worked a Last Woman Standing Match in the main event, with Lynch winning.

According to WWE Stats, Lynch is the only female wrestler to have worked such a match twice.