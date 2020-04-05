Becky Lynch Makes Record At WWE WrestleMania 36?

As noted, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained her title over Shayna Baszler during Night One of WrestleMania 36.

Lynch became the first woman in WWE history to win a title at WrestleMania and defend that same title at a different WrestleMania.

The official WWE Stats account noted that Becky became the second woman in WWE history to accomplish this, behind WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. That appears to be incorrect as Trish won the WWE Women’s Title at New Year’s Revolution 2005 and then defended it at WrestleMania 22.