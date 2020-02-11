Becky Lynch Makes Statement About Her WWE Earnings

WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch recently did an interview with TVInsider.com and here is an excerpt:

“I should be making more in that whole company, everybody — Vince McMahon included. I want to change the game. I want to prove that it doesn’t matter your gender, your race, your background, if you are doing the job and keeping people invested, if you are keeping people interested, then you deserve to be paid at a level higher than anybody else.

Or as high as anybody else. As high as the best of them. I look around the arenas and the majority of the people are in my shirts. The majority of people hold signs for me, so pay me as such and that will be the way it will be.”