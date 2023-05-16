Becky Lynch Names Two Of Her Proudest Moments In WWE

Becky Lynch has had a lot of big moments in WWE.

During a recent appearance on the “My Love Letter to Wrestling with Mark Andrews” podcast for an interview, “The Man” spoke about two of the big moments from her WWE career that stand out to her.

Lynch spoke about her match a year ago against WWE Hall of Fame legend Lita, as well as partnering with her to capture the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships as two of her proudest moments.

“Sometimes, as a babyface, I almost don’t know how to interact with other babyfaces because The Man is so un-trusting of everybody because she’s been burned so many times,” Lynch said. “I’m like, ‘Hello, friend.’ I feel very awkward in that setting. If I was going to have a tag team partner like that, you just couldn’t ask for better.”

Lynch continued, “Even having to get to do the story with her last year, as short as it was, it was one of the stories in wrestling that I’m most proud of, and one of the matches I’m most proud of. Now, I have a lot of history with the woman who inspired me the most.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.