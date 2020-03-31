Becky Lynch On CoronaVirus Changing Her Wedding Plans

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with SportingNews.com and confirmed that the coronavirus-related changed have impacted the wedding plans that she and Seth Rollins had.

“Yeah, but like everything you adjust and you move forward,” Becky said when asked if the lockdowns and restrictions have affected their wedding plans. “At the end of the day, as long as we have our health and as long as we have the people that we love and care about, that’s the main thing.”

Lynch also talked about how different it is performing in WWE these days. Recent TV shows and WrestleMania 36 matches have been taped at closed-set locations with no fans, and non-televised live event touring has been canceled.

“It’s very different, right? It’s all about adaption and I wouldn’t be where I am in my career if I wasn’t about to adapt to that and know when to shift when the time is right,” Becky said of the current environment. “So I think that you just have to go into a different mode, you have to realize that you’re not going to get the same feedback. It feels so good when we have the crowd responding. But to know that, OK, you’re not going to get that feedback. You have to tell them a story. The people that are watching at home, the millions of people that are watching at home, you have to tell them a story. You have to give them a reason to care. You have to give them a reason to think about something else for a little bit whether it’s an hour or three hours or whatever it is. Then you just figure out how can I do this the best and that’s all this ever is for me: how can I do this the best.”

Becky is set to defend her title against WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler this weekend. She was asked what has stood out in what she has seen from Baszler so far.

“She’s a technician,” Lynch said. “She’s as good as anybody I’ve ever seen so it can be tricky trying to lock on that armbar. But, you know, I’m always looking for alternative ways. She’s powerful. She’s strong. She’s intense, she’s dominant like we saw at Elimination Chamber. She’s unlike anybody I’ve faced in the last year.”