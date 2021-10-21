Becky Lynch On Her WWE Crown Jewel Win And What It Meant To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia

Today’s WWE Crown Jewel event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retain her title over Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat.

Lynch took to Instagram after the event and said the match was about so much more than a title. She went on to talk about what it meant to perform as a female Superstar in the Kingdom, and congratulate Zelina Vega on winning the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. She also thanked WWE Producer Tyson Kidd for helping with their match.

You can see Lynch’s full post below-

Tonight was about so much more than a title.

I’ll set aside my usual trash talk tonight . Thank you to the women I shared the ring with tonight. You push me to do better. Thank you to the fans watching at home. Thank you to the incredible fans in Riyadh tonight who cheered so ferociously throughout our whole match and making this first trip to Saudi Arabia so memorable and inspiring so much hope for the future of women around the world.

Thank you to the women who have laid the path for us to do what we do.

Congratulations to the first Queen of the ring winner @theatrinidad

And thank you to @tjwilson711 for being one of greatest minds the wrestling business has and collaborating with us to make magic.

I’ll go back to hating everyone tomorrow and wanting to slap heads. But tonight I want to say thank you

#Andstill