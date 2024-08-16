Becky Lynch On John Cena: “He’s Such A Great Human Being”

WWE veteran Becky Lynch appeared on Games With Names to talk about a number of topics, including 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Lynch said, “John has just done everything fantastically well.” “He’s handled his wrestling career with such class, and now his acting career. Everything he does just turns to gold. He’s such a great human being.”

“His mindset…I always ask him about it because he’s so level and so calm. He thinks deeply about things and is always there if you need advice or whatever else. He just has time for people. He’s an all-around good dude. Shoutout to The John Cena.”

You can check out Lynch’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)