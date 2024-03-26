Becky Lynch On Vince McMahon Allegations: “They’re Horrendous, And It’s So Hard To Listen And Reconcile”

Becky Lynch is the latest WWE star to comment on the allegations against former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

A lawsuit claimed that McMahon was involved in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal involving Janel Grant, a former WWE employee. The lawsuit also named the company and its former executive, John Laurnatis.

Lynch was asked about the allegations during an interview with Richard Deitsch for the Sports Media Podcast.

“They’re horrendous allegations, they’re horrendous, and it’s so hard to listen and reconcile with because you don’t know that person. The person that I’ve experienced was like a grandad. At times a very grumpy granddad, and one that you’re frustrated with. But one that was so supportive of me and my family and of my career, encouraging and understanding as well at times, and is also very responsible for one for the dream that I have, the fact that there is a WWE and then allowing me to live my dream, for meeting my husband, for my whole family, everything that I have. And then you hear these allegations and it’s hard to connect the two. In many ways they just feel like two different people. So trying to see them as one person, I don’t know, it’s very hard. It’s very difficult to reconcile.”

Lynch is scheduled to face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40 next week.

You can check out the interview below: