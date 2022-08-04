Becky Lynch on WWE Management Changes: “It is the Dawning of a New Era”

Following Vince McMahon’s departure as CEO of WWE amid the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, Becky Lynch is the most recent WWE star to share her thoughts on Triple H leading WWE creative.

While Triple H is in charge of creative, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have been named the company’s co-CEOs.

Lynch recently spoke with ESPN.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Lynch commented on Triple H leading creative in WWE.

“It is the dawning of a new era,” she said. “For me, it’s crazy and sad because everything I’ve ever known about WWE has always had Vince in charge, and we wouldn’t have WWE the way it is if it wasn’t for Vince. He’s somebody who believed in me and allowed me to do everything that I’ve done. We have the opportunity to change some things that maybe weren’t so great that we didn’t love. I think everybody’s very excited and optimistic because we know that the people in charge [are] some of the greatest minds in the business, you know. Having Triple H at the helm of the ship is phenomenal.”

Lynch praised Triple H for his work with NXT and the women’s division. She said that he had allowed talent to permanently change the business. Lynch praised him for understanding the challenges that the talent faces and the necessity to inspire them creatively.

“There has been a tendency in the past for creative to change last minute, or we don’t know where we’re going. It’s hard to bring everybody along on this journey if we’re rambling.”

Lynch stated that Triple H has a great awareness of storytelling and treats everyone equally. Whether it’s belts or fans, she likes the notion of having more verbal freedom.

Lynch is currently out of action due to a separated shoulder she sustained during her title match with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.