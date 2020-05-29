Becky Lynch Posts Intimate Message To Seth Rollins For His Birthday, Ultrasound Photo

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Becky Lynch posted a very sweet and intimate message to her fiance and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for his birthday. As PWMania.com previously reported, he turns 34 years old today. You can check out the Instagram post below.

