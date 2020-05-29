Becky Lynch Posts Intimate Message To Seth Rollins For His Birthday, Ultrasound Photo

Becky Lynch posted a very sweet and intimate message to her fiance and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for his birthday. As PWMania.com previously reported, he turns 34 years old today. You can check out the Instagram post below.
This person right here is my favorite person in the world. I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world. I love you and can’t wait to start this next crazy chapter with you . Happy Birthday @wwerollins