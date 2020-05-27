Becky Lynch Q&A: Special Olympics, Starting A Family, Her Future Plans To Return To The Ring, & More

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Charlotte Gibson of espnW to promote WWE’s partnership with the Special Olympics. She also discussed her pregnancy and WWE future. Below are highlights-

espnW: Over the years, you’ve met Special Olympics athletes before and after WWE events. You’ve also recorded video messages, wishing them good luck before major competitions. Why is this connection so important to you?

Becky Lynch: Well, the message with Special Olympics is it’s a movement to include, right? And it’s ending the stigma and showing we all should show our support and be involved. And I think if I can do any small amount, whatever that is, whether that be giving time or doing an appearance, then I should do it.

espnW: What does it mean to you to share your fitness expertise with Special Olympics athletes during these unprecedented times?

BL: Fitness is something that is such an important part of my life, and I think it’s so good for anybody and everybody just mentally, physically and community-wise. It’s so important for them to keep up their fitness. And this was an easy way to do it. And of course, then the COVID-19 hit, and it’s just been perfect that these videos are available now. So hopefully once all of this subsides, those athletes will be able to go back to it strong as ever without skipping a beat.

espnW: What’s been your biggest takeaway from working with the athletes?

BL: To approach everything with enthusiasm, and if you do that, then everybody’s better off. The people that you work with, the people that you’re around, the people that are watching … everybody is better off. And it’s one of those things that, when I watch these athletes, they’re all having so much fun, and when you’re having fun and you’re going out there doing what you love and you approach it with such enthusiasm and energy, then that’s infectious, and everybody catches on to that.

espnW: Speaking of your own career, you recently announced that you are expecting your first child. How do you feel stepping away from the ring at this time during your pregnancy?

BL: Well, it’s tough because I’ve given my whole life to wrestling and to moving forward in my career. But this was a choice that, for me, felt like the right one. Because it is wild that a lot of women still have to choose between their athletics or a family. And I didn’t want to have to choose that. For me, this was the right time to go and start a family, something that I’ve always wanted to do. And so I feel like I’ve achieved nearly everything I could achieve in wrestling. I think there’s nothing more important than family. And I’m so excited to experience that and to have this other person that is half me and half the love of my life that I get to show love.

espnW: You’ve become an inspiration to many fans and athletes, including Special Olympics athletes. But in your own life, whom do you look up to when it comes to other superstar women athletes who balance motherhood and career?

BL: Bringing it closer to home, I’ll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They’ve all proven that you can do both.

espnW: What are your plans to return to the ring? Is that something you’re even thinking about right now?

BL: Yeah. It’s one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child. I don’t know what that’s going to look like when I do have one, and that’s my priority. I’ll tell you, it’ll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn’t the end of me, one way or the other.